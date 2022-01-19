DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson highlighted three big steps the city of Dallas has taken in economic development on Monday.

Johnson first noted that the Dallas City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new Economic Development Corporation which will look to attract and grow businesses in the city (not the Dallas region).

The council also approved an incentive package that will look to lure Ford Autonomous Vehicles to the city along with a zoning case for a new office tower for the new International District.

Lastly, he appointed Lynn McBee as the city’s first-ever workforce czar. Johnson said he’s known McBee for 15 years and says her job will be to coordinate the modernization of the city’s workforce. “Those include reaching a formal agreement among workforce development providers, guiding and implementing strategies to engage hard-to-reach target audiences, and helping create a digital navigation tool for Dallas residents.”

For more on what’s to come for the city and its economic development, click here.