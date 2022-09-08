DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is giving his condolences after The Royal Family announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96.

The royal family posted a statement on their official site saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Mayor Johnson took to Twitter to deliver his condolences.

In a tweet, he said, “On behalf of the City of Dallas, I want to send our deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a consequential and remarkable world leader — and a friend to our city, where she made an official visit in 1991. We mourn her passing.”