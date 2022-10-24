DALLAS (KDAF) — Three former Dallas mayors known for their crime-fighting efforts have endorsed Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s re-election bid.

Former Mayors Tom Leppert, Mary Poss and Steve Bartlett have all given their endorsements to Mayor Johnson, citing his commitment to public safety as a reason behind their endorsements.

“I’m grateful for the support of these former Dallas mayors who share my commitment to keeping our residents safe and providing greater economic opportunities for our communities. The issues they faced in their time as mayor, including public safety challenges and uncertain economic conditions on the national level, bear similarities to the issues we faced when I took office. And these former mayors know how important it is to keep our city moving in the right direction,” Mayor Johnson said.

Here’s what the three previous mayors had to say about Mayor Johnson:

“Mayor Johnson’s leadership and political courage has made Dallas one of the safest big cities in America. This single issue touches every one of us. It impacts our families and communities today, and it determines our opportunities for tomorrow… There’s no doubt that keeping Dallas safe means re-electing Mayor Eric Johnson.” – Tom Leppert

“Public safety, tax relief, ethics reform, infrastructure. These are issues that impact the daily lives of our citizens. As Mayor, Eric Johnson has set priorities and then delivered results. Real leadership is about taking action and impacting lives, and there is no better example of this than Mayor Johnson.” – Mary Poss

“Under Mayor Johnson’s leadership, Dallas has experienced phenomenal economic growth and a meaningful reduction in crime. During his first term, our city has added more than $14 billion in new development to our tax base, which has meant economic growth and new jobs for our residents,” – Steve Bartlett.

Mayor Johnson had also received an endorsement from the Dallas Police Association.