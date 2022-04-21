DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ free EarthX2020 Expo is kicking off on Friday, April 22, and will run until April 24 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
This exposition will serve as a free way to celebrate Earth Day (April 22) and will have activities for everyone, including:
- live music
- goat yoga
- rock climbing
- solar art classes
- 3D chalk art
- family storytime
- meditation
- and so much more
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow will kick off the festivities on Friday morning. The Mayor will present a proclamation at 10:30 a.m. from the City of Dallas declaring April 22 as EarthX2022 Day.
For more information on the convention, visit earthx.org.