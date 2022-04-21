DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ free EarthX2020 Expo is kicking off on Friday, April 22, and will run until April 24 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

This exposition will serve as a free way to celebrate Earth Day (April 22) and will have activities for everyone, including:

live music

goat yoga

rock climbing

solar art classes

3D chalk art

family storytime

meditation

and so much more

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow will kick off the festivities on Friday morning. The Mayor will present a proclamation at 10:30 a.m. from the City of Dallas declaring April 22 as EarthX2022 Day.

For more information on the convention, visit earthx.org.