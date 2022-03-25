DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks and the Mavs Foundation will unveil a fully renovated court at For Oak Cliff on March 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the NBA’s 75th season.

“We are so excited to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary with our partners, Chime, Coca-Cola and For Oak Cliff,” Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO, said. “This one-of-a-kind court symbolizes our commitment to the community and serves as an inspiration for future generations.”

The following people will be present to dedicate the new gym.

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Dallas Mavericks player

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks player, and his father Rick Brunson

Derek Harper – Dallas Mavericks legend

Rolando Blackman – Dallas Mavericks legend

Cynt Marshall – Dallas Mavericks CEO

Taylor Toynes – For Oak Cliff Executive Director

Jackie Murchison – Chime Brand Partnerships Lead

Officials say the court represents the Dallas Mavericks’ long-standing support of For Oak Cliff’s mission to end systemic oppression by reinforcing education, advocacy, arts and community.

There will be official remarks from Mavs In-Arena Host Chris Arnold and a mini basketball clinic led by Mavs Academy.

After the dedication, officials will host a community festival with food trucks and live entertainment.