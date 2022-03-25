DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks and the Mavs Foundation will unveil a fully renovated court at For Oak Cliff on March 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the NBA’s 75th season.
“We are so excited to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary with our partners, Chime, Coca-Cola and For Oak Cliff,” Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO, said. “This one-of-a-kind court symbolizes our commitment to the community and serves as an inspiration for future generations.”
The following people will be present to dedicate the new gym.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. – Dallas Mavericks player
- Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks player, and his father Rick Brunson
- Derek Harper – Dallas Mavericks legend
- Rolando Blackman – Dallas Mavericks legend
- Cynt Marshall – Dallas Mavericks CEO
- Taylor Toynes – For Oak Cliff Executive Director
- Jackie Murchison – Chime Brand Partnerships Lead
Officials say the court represents the Dallas Mavericks’ long-standing support of For Oak Cliff’s mission to end systemic oppression by reinforcing education, advocacy, arts and community.
There will be official remarks from Mavs In-Arena Host Chris Arnold and a mini basketball clinic led by Mavs Academy.
After the dedication, officials will host a community festival with food trucks and live entertainment.