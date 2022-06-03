DALLAS (KDAF) — In a series of tweets, the Dallas Mavericks are calling Texans to demand change from their local representatives in response to the heightened social issue of gun violence.

The topic of gun violence has permeated social circles recently with the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, followed by a shooting that killed five at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

President Biden made a call to action to lawmakers, urging them to act in response to America’s immense history of mass shootings.

The Dallas Mavericks have now joined in on this discussion in a Twitter thread. The tweets included graphics with gun violence statistics followed by the words “Mavs take action!” The following statistics included:

“Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in America – more than car accidents, cancer or anything else.”

“Of all firearm deaths in nearly two dozen populous, high-income countries (Australia, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) 82% occur in the U.S.”

“91% of children ages of 0-14 killed by firearms in the group of nations were from the U.S.”

“Each year, more than 39,000 people in the United States die as a result of gun violence, and tens of thousands more suffer non-fatal gun injuries.”

The Dallas Mavericks included a call to action in their thread with three ways people can take action for National Gun Violence Awareness Day:

Wear Orang from June 3-5 and continue to spread awareness of gun violence facts Contact your local representative and demand change Donate your time or money to support the cause

To view their tweets yourself, click here.