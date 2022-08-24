DALLAS (KDAF) — It should’ve come sooner, but better late than never, a magazine engrained in the basketball scene is showcasing one of the greatest young stars the NBA and world have seen in a while and he’s a Dallas Maverick.

Slam Kicks magazine has put Luka Doncic on its latest issue, “Luka The Don.” Check out the tweet from the Mavs here to see Doncic absolutely chilling on a balcony decked in Jordan gear, surrounded by his shoes with a newspaper and basketball on his person and giving the camera the business.

The publication tweeted, “All roads lead to Luka these days. We went to Paris to get the full story on the Jordan Luka 1: http://slam.ly/kicks-luka“

The magazine got to chill out with Doncic and talk about his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1. Nike had this to say about Doncic’s sig shoe, “The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

In case you need a reminder of why Doncic is so popular and amazing, here you go:

Three-time All Star

Three-time All-NBA

All-Rookie

Rookie of the Year

Averaged over 28 points, 9 rebounds, and nearly 9 assists in the 2021-22 season.