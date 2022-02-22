DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate Black History Month, the Dallas Mavericks gave a Dallas-Fort Worth artist a spotlight on their Twitter page: Temi Coker.

“My job isn’t to make people see that Black is beautiful, but rather to help them see that beauty that’s already there. That’s my approach, I want to share our pain but also the joy of being Black and honoring our people. I want to continue to make artwork that shows our people in a majestic, creative, and powerful light,” Temi Coker said in a statement on the Dallas Mavericks Twitter page.

Temi Coker is a DFW-based artist who was one of seven artists chosen by The Academy to design a black statuette for the Oscars in 2021. To learn more about him, click here.