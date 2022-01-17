DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks, along with the entire National Basketball Association honored the life and legacy of Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the weekend and on Monday.

The Mavs and the league’s goal was to honor Dr. King by engaging in a national dialogue on race, equality and encouraging collective action in communities throughout the United States.

On MLK Day (Monday), 12 NBA games will be played in honor of King, which includes a Mavericks, Thunder matchup at 7:30 p.m. The Mavs will dawn a Nike NBA MLK Day warm-up shirt in collaboration with the NBPA, The King Center and Martin Luther King III.

The front of the shirt reads, “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all,” from his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, while the back reads, “Honor King.”

The NBA says Monday will be a focus on basketball, along with the legacy of Dr. King and his fight for equality and justice for all. This has been a tradition for the league since his birthday became a federal holiday in 1983, with their intention of a special focus on Atlanta and Memphis, the cities where he was born and killed.

Some Dallas players shared what King meant to them:

Dorian Finney-Smith, “He was a great public figure for us growing up learning about him at school and all he gave for this world. He’s one of the people where, if I could have three people that I could sit at the table and have a conversation with, he’s definitely one of the guys I’d like to have a conversation with.”

Dwight Powell, “He might be one of the most influential figures in our history. His legacy obviously lives on and the dream that he had is still something that we’re fighting for every day. He made a lot of change in this country for the better, and I think we — all around the world — are forever indebted to him for what he did. If the change didn’t take place when it did and how it did, I don’t think the opportunities that a lot of us have been provided in this generation would be available to us, just because the climate would be different and things would be different.”

For more on what the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA are doing to honor Dr. King, click here.