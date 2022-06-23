DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas and national professional sports teams, including the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, are joining forces to create the Sport for Healing Fund.

Officials say this fund will ‘provide long-term support for the Uvalde community by creating and investing in trauma and healing-centered care for youth and families.’

This fund will go toward building safe spaces around sports, like community play areas where children and youth can play and take care of their mental health. It will also invest in counseling resources.

“The Uvalde community will forever be thankful for the generous partnerships established to pay tribute and remember our loved ones,” Rob Fowler, City of Uvalde Parks and Recreation Director, said in a news release. “We are well aware that the road to mental health recovery from this traumatic event is a long journey. However, the youth of our community will heal with the support from our local and national sports community. Physical spaces for healing and resources for mental healthcare are vital to the recovery of our beloved Uvalde community.”

Officials are accepting donations, to donate click here.