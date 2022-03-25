DALLAS (KDAF) — Need weekend plans? Dallas Mavericks may have something for you!

As a part of the NBA’s 16th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A Latin Nights program, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting Los Mavs Night on Sunday, March 27, before the Utah Jazz game.

Officials say they will roll out the blue carpet on South Plaza for fans to join in on the fun. DJ Avenger will be performing on the Mavs Merch Bus, Mavs ManiAACs will pass out Luchador masks and Anita Martinez Folklorico will perform.

During the halftime show, Mariachi Mexicanismo will perform while players from FC Dallas assist with a t-shirt toss.

Officials also announced that Luka Dončić will address the audience in Spanish before tipoff. You can purchase special shirts at the Hanger and fans in attendance will receive “Somos Mavs” t-shirts.

Noches Éne•Bé•A is an NBA program aimed at commemorating NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities.

For more information, visit mavs.com.