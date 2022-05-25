DALLAS (KDAF) — Before the ball was put into play Tuesday night during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at the Americans Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks held a moment of silence to honor those who’ve recently lost their lives in multiple tragedies across Texas.

“Tonight we held a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in multiple tragedies in TX. We play tonight’s game for Coach Michael Coyne, who lost his life on Sunday returning home from our game, & the victims of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” the Mavericks tweeted.

The moment of silence was held to honor a teacher and coach from Palestine ISD, Michael Coyne, who lost his life after being hit by a wrong-way driver after returning home from Sunday night’s game. It was also held to honor those children and teachers who lost their lives in the Uvalde shooting on Tuesday.

The NBA also sent a message out Tuesday night, “The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.”