The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are giving back this winter season by hosting a drive to collect warm winter clothes for those in need.

This is part of their Winter Warm Up campaign where the public donates new and gently used winter clothing items (ie; jackets, scarves, blankets, etc.).

These items can be dropped off at a participating Raising Cane’s location now til Jan. 22.

The items will help provide for those at the Austin Street Center, a local nonprofit providing safe shelter and basic needs for the homeless.

Customers will receive a free lemonade for donating a warm winter item. Find out if your local Canes is participating here.