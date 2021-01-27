Dallas Mavericks CEO moderates discussion on COVID-19 vaccines and rebuilding small businesses

Video courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS (KDAF) – On Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall hosted a virtual discussion to address the community roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine and touch on how to breathe life back into the local small business community.

It was the forth installment of a virtual roundtable series called The Huddle.

The huddle is a monthly courageous conversation series as a part of the Mavs Take ACTION!

Plan that launched in June to address racial inequities and promote social justice in the DFW

community.

To read more about the Mavs Take ACTION! plan and all that has been accomplished to date,

visit mavs.com/mavstakeaction.