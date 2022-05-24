DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are calling upon fans attending Game 4 tonight at American Airlines Center to, “WHITE OUT THE CITY!” The Mavs will need every piece of help it can get to avoid the sweep and possibly become the first NBA team ever to come back down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

“Wear your favorite white Mavs gear for Game 4 and be ROWDY, PROUD AND LOUD! #dALLasIN” Game 4 is set for 8 p.m. and will be aired on TNT and if you would like to listen on The Eagle Dallas and 99.1 FM.

The Mavericks say, “Resale of NBA Playoff tickets is actively monitored across all resale platforms and strictly prohibited. In an effort to fill American Airlines Center with MFFLs, any ticket found to be resold will be cancelled without refund. Season ticket members risk their membership being cancelled immediately.”