DALLAS (KDAF) — Without superstar Luka Doncic in the lineup for Game 1 against the Utah Jazz the Dallas Mavericks fell short by six points on Saturday. Now, ahead of Game 2 Monday night, the Mavericks are imploring fans to, “BLUE OUT THE CITY.”

The team tweeted out to Mavs Fans For Life, “let’s BLUE OUT THE CITY. Wear your favorite Mavs gear tonight & get ROWDY, PROUD and LOUD for the Playoffs. Let’s go!”

You can even get on the fun before tip by gathering up at the Party on the Plaza at 5:30 p.m. for food, fun, live music and more.

The matchup is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas, with tickets still available on Vividseats. The game will air on BallySportsSW and NBATV as well as being broadcasted for The Eagle Dallas and 99.1FM.

FYI: Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful for Game 2 as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina are out.