DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks have announced the winners of its student art contest in honor of Black History Month.

In celebration of Black History Month, the Dallas Mavericks hosted an art contest where students can from 8th to 12th grade were encouraged to create a piece of visual art that interpreted the beliefs of past and present black leaders and how they inspired others to unite and join hands for justice.

Here are the names of the winners:

Isabela

Catalina

Noah

Emily

Catherine

To view the student submissions, click here.