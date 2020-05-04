Dallas’ Margarita Mile is teaming up with local chefs for a live, virtual Cinco de Mayo party

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – We may have to celebrate Cinco de Mayo a little differently this year, but it can still be festive!

Dallas’ ‘Margarita Mile‘ will host America’s Cinco de Mayo Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, May 5, live on YouTube.

Dallas chefs Dean Fearing (Fearing’s) and Julian Rodarte (Beto & Son) will host the live special and bring in some of their restaurant friends from the Margarita Mile.

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5

Where: The comfort of your living room, back porch, balcony, kitchen. Pick your favorite spot, and make sure there’s room for dancing!

How: The Facebook event page has all of the details and the YouTube link. Join us with a

margarita or your favorite happy hour beverage in hand.

“We have all been impacted by this pandemic and have had to adjust to a new way of life, but we have also found ways to come together,” says Frank Librio, VisitDallas’ Chief Marketing Officer. “America’s Official Cinco de Mayo Happy Hour is our way of spreading margarita cheer from Dallas, the birthplace of the frozen margarita machine.”

America’s most famous frozen concoction has long been a part of Dallas. In 1971, a clever restaurateur, Mariano Martinez, invented the frozen margarita machine – and since then the way the world drinks has never been the same.

To honor Dallas’ unique history, VisitDallas created the Margarita Mile in 2018, an app-based tour of the city’s most creative and colorful margaritas that lets users explore Dallas’ unique neighborhoods and earn swag along the way.

“We’re excited to partner with Dean Fearing and Julian Rodarte to produce a virtual happy hour in honor of this holiday and, of course, margaritas,” Librio said.

Tune in on YouTube at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, for this live event.