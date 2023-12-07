The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? For athletes, movie goers, and comedy lovers, there’s something for everyone happening in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Get Dinner and a Movie with Cinepolis

Cinepolis will be featuring holiday favorite Elf, starring Will Ferrell, for one night only on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a three-course dinner that includes two themed drinks.

Read more about this event and get your tickets here.

See the Dallas Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Come together with friends, family, and the community to light the Chanukah menorah and spread the warmth of this festival on Dec. 7.

Get the details here.

Run in the Dallas Marathon

The Dallas Marathon is almost here! For runners, you can tackle the half or full marathon on race day. For non-runners who still want to participate, there are several walking events available. And you can make it a family event — all kids 14 and younger can participate for free. The marathon will take place Dec. 8 to 10.

Get more info about the Dallas Marathon.

Laugh with comedian Brett Goldstein in Dallas

Brett Goldstein, comedian, two-time Emmy award winning actor, writer, and director is bringing his live stand up show to Dallas on Dec. 8. Goldstein will be performing at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Get your tickets and read more about Brett Goldstein here.

See ‘The Nutcracker’ at Bass Hall

Spend a night at the theater to see The Nutcracker, a two-act classical ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, which will be making its seasonal return to Bass Hall starting Dec. 8.

Get more info on The Nutcracker here.

Go to the Mannheim Steamroller concert

Mannheim Steamroller is playing in Grand Prairie on Dec. 8. The ensemble is known for its creative, modern Christmas recordings, which blend classical music with elements of new age and rock.

Read more about Mannheim Steamroller.

Take a trip to the North Pole at the Hilton Anatole

The annual Christmas at the Anatole holiday extravaganza is back! From Dec. 8 – 30 there will be many holiday activities and events, including a trip to the North Pole, a reindeer barn, and a holiday light show.

See more about Christmas at the Anatole.

Dance the night away at Sweet Tooth Hotel’s Silent Disco

Sweet Tooth Hotel is hosting their last silent disco of the year on Dec. 9! Guests can expect immersive art exhibits, seasonal cocktails, and dancing the night away with DJs Con the Baptist, Ursa Minor, and Harry from MORNINGBUZZ to set the festive mood.

Get the details and more here.

Participate in the Naughty or Nice Bar Crawl

Get into the holiday spirit with the 7th Annual Naughty or Nice Holiday Crawl! This year’s event will be on Dec. 9, starting at 12 p.m.

Get more info on locations and tickets here.