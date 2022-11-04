DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re in your 20s, your adult life is truly just beginning as a lot of firsts will take place, your first drink, getting your own insurance, graduating from college, your first big adult job, and for one Dallas 20-something-year-old, becoming a millionaire.

theLotter Texas reports a Dallas man slept and woke up an overnight millionaire after he managed to win $1M in a secondary prize from the lottery’s latest drawing Wednesday night. What makes this even wilder, is that this was the player’s first order through theLotter Texan’s online ticketing service.

“We have been steadily expanding in Texas since we started our service in the state a year ago,” says Peggy Daniel, theLotter’s U.S. Managing Director. “Though we have had great lottery winners in Texas during that time, this is the first time a Texan customer wins a sum exceeding the $1 million threshold. We were especially excited when we realized he had only signed up with theLotter Texas the day before. We are all over the moon for him.”

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, November 5 with a jackpot of $1.5 billion which has a cash value of $745.9 million. Good luck.