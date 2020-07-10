Dallas man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

This booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department shows Angelo Walker, a 20-year-old Dallas man arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. Walker was taken into custody Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A 20-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. Angelo Walker was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. Police say he’s responsible for the death of 22-year-old Merci Richey.

Richey was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in late June. Walker made an initial court appearance Thursday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richey’s death follows a string of deadly attacks last year on transgender women in the North Texas city.

