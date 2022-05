DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Dallas Civil Service and HR Department wants North Texas to know about a certain airport hosting a hiring event in late May!

Dallas Love Field will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas.

Job opportunities include airfield maintenance technician, airport operations officer, aviation trusted agent and more! Positions start at $17 an hour.

City of Dallas