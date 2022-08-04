DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Love Field Airport has reached a new milestone for North Texas. The airport has become the first airport in North Texas to earn ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

According to the ACI’s website, “Participating airports take part in a comprehensive review and training process that includes stakeholder and employee engagement and staff development.”

Airport officials celebrated this milestone on Twitter, saying “We’re the first airport in North Texas to achieve this accreditation! 🎉”

For more information on how to get this accreditation, visit ACI’s website.