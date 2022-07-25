DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Love Field Airport is urging passengers to stay away from the airport after a woman walked into the airport and fired multiple gunshots into the ceiling.

Officials tweeted, “FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said a woman was dropped off at the airport and walked into a restroom near ticket counters at around 10:59 a.m. She then left the bathroom in different clothing, pull out a handgun and fired multiple gunshots toward the airport ceiling.

An officer at the airport shot the woman. She was taken into custody and taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. No one was injured. For more information, click here.