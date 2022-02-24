DALLAS (KDAF) — In honor of Black History Month, Dallas Love Field Airport is spotlighting Black trailblazers in the world of aviation, today they are spotlighting Willa Beatrice Brown.

Born in 1906, Willa Beatrice Brown was the first Black woman in the nation to earn her commercial pilot’s license in 1937. Two years later, she married her former flight instructor and they started the Cornelius Coffey School of Aeronautics, the first Black-owned and operated private flight training academy in the U.S.

By 1939, the federal government awarded the school a contract to train American troops to fly in a national emergency. She would train hundreds of men and women, some of which who would go on to serve as members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Brown was also awarded another ‘first’. She became the first Black officer in U.S. Civic Air Patrol in 1941, where she eventually served as a lieutenant.

Her accolades don’t stop there. Amongst, her other achievements, Brown was also the first woman in the nation to have both a mechanic’s license and a commercial pilot’s license.

