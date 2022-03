DALLAS (KDAF) — Who says you need to be traveling to go to the airport?

Dallas Love Field will be hosting a free family-friendly Easter event on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. called Paint the Sky.

Paint the Sky will feature an art fair and Easter Egg drop with fun for all ages; including music, art demonstrations, egg hunts, food trucks, bounce houses and more. The event will be at Dallas Executive Airport (5303 Challenger Drive Dallas, TX 75237).