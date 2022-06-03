DALLAS (KDAF) — A Waxahachie native is competing in a new reality dating show from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Dakota Payne, 32, will be competing in Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love; a reality dating show where 18 eligible singles will have 24 hours to compete to be the boo of drag queen Vanessa ‘Miss Vanjie’ Mateo.

Officials say this show opens up the conversation about sex positivity and confronting unspoken subjects in the gay-dating community.

Dakota is a drag queen known as Gemini Dai. He is also an actor and director in the adult entertainment industry.

The show will premiere on Thursday, June 9th on WOW Presents Plus.