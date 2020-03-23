Dallas lifts age restriction on COVID-19 testing

Dallas has removed the age requirement for coronavirus testing.

Previously the city required people to be 65-years-old or older and meet other requirements before being able to be tested. On March 23, the 65+ requirement was lifted.

Currently, the requirements include:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

Dallas currently has two testing sites located at American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza and Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk Street.

The testing sites are open from 8am to 8pm.