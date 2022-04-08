DALLAS (KDAF) — Two Dallas law firms will be providing more than $25,000 in honey-baked hams to help feed North Texas families this Easter!

Officials from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck said they will be giving away 250 $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards to families financially impacted by ‘the current state of the economy, including inflation, the pandemic and unemployment’.

“Supporting the community is extremely important to me and it is always a pleasure to work with Witherite Law Group to provide resources for the community,” Dede McGuire, radio host and philanthropist, said in a news release. “Easter is a significant time for families and we are thrilled to bring joy right to their tables this Easter holiday.”

The giveaway will be hosted on April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public and registration is not required. Cards will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis.

Dede McGuire and Jade “Lady Jade” Burrowes of DeDe in the Morning as well as Cat Daddy and Slim Thousand will be present at the giveaway as special guests.