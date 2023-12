The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Even during the holidays Peace, Love, Unity and Respect never take a day off.

Music venue and bar, The Green Elephant is hosting a three-day Christmas Rave.

Dec. 22, 23 and Christmas Day will be filled with a festive atmosphere of holiday decor, lights, epic music and even themed drinks and cocktails.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.