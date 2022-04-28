DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re on TikTok, you may have seen these massively popular TikToks of people driving around giving random strangers compliments.

Well, did you know those TikToks were made in Dallas by a local coffee shop? La La Land Cafe is known for making customers feel at home with their kind attitude and that kindness is going a long way.

Because of its popular drive-by kindness series, the coffee shop’s TikTok channel has grown to amass 5.4 million followers and almost 80 million likes.

To put that in perspective, that’s more followers and likes than the two largest coffee shop chains combined: Dunkin’ and Starbucks. Starbucks has 1.8 million followers and 9.6 million likes. Dunkin’ has a solid 3.1 million followers with only 22 million likes.

So, if you’re walking Main Street and someone compliments you with a camera, your reaction may be seen by millions of people. Crazy!

Just goes to show that a little bit of kindness can go a long way. You can view these videos by following @lalalandkindcafe on TikTok.