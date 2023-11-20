The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas ISD will be hosting its annual pop-up meal service, providing Thanksgiving meals to children during the holidays.

There will be 11 meal sites for families to pick up meals in the district. Three breakfasts and three lunches will be served on Monday, Nov. 20, according to the district.

All children ages 18 and under qualify for free meal services.

For more information on times, locations and more, click here.

Times and locations:



9 a.m. – 10:30 am 11:30 am – 1 p.m. 1. Grady Spruce 1. Billy Early Dade 2. Herbert Marcus 2. Francisco F. “Pancho” Medrano 3. Justin F. Kimball 3. Moisés E. Molina 4. J. L. Long 4. South Oak Cliff 5. L. G. Pinkston 5. Roosevelt 6. Sam Tasby