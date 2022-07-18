Dallas ISD will require students to use clear or mesh backpacks starting next academic school year. Photo courtesy Dallas ISD

DALLAS (KDAF) — Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, Dallas Independent School District students grades 6th-12th will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks. Any other bag will no longer be allowed for students.

This news was released by district officials this Monday, July 18, via a news release on the district’s website.

“We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns. This is merely one of several steps in the district’s comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety,” officials said in the news release.

Officials say their decision comes from feedback from students, parents and the community; and from safety recommendations made by their Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force.

Parents will not have to worry about covering the cost of this new backpack, as officials said the district has purchased clear backpacks that will be distributed to students before the academic year begins.

Backpacks that do not comply with the district’s guidelines will be collected and kept in an office where parents and guardians can pick them up.

