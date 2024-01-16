The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas ISD has announced they will be opening their schools Wednesday following extreme cold temperatures during MLK weekend.

In a post on Instagram, the district said starting Wednesday, buses will return to their normal schedules. All students and team members are expected at their regular time, according to the district.

Campuses will open their doors 30 minutes earlier than normal to accommodate students. The district said it’s still encouraging families to send students to school with warm clothing, as extremely cold temperatures are expected the rest of the week.

Get more information on school closures on the Dallas ISD website.