DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas school district could make Election Day a student holiday.

A new agenda item from the Dallas Independent School District’s Board of Trustees considers making Nov. 8, a student holiday and a “Virtual Professional Development Day” for teachers.

The agenda item cites “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling sites and individuals having open access to more than half of the District campuses” as the reason behind making Election Day a student holiday.

