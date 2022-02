DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas ISD’s annual African American Read-In is set for next Friday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Founded back in 1990, the read-in is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. The initiative allows students to hear from well-renowned authors and engage in fun activities.

Sessions will be held on Zoom, registration is required. To register, click here.