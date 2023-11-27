The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is America’s 7th most sinful city, according to a new study from WalletHub.

To identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Dallas ranked 7th overall, with the following individual ranks for each category:

Lust: 5th

Vanity: 9th

Jealousy: 16th

Anger and Hatred: 29th

Excesses and Vices: 88th

