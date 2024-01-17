Hey, think of it this way... we could be Houston.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is home to a variety of good spots for food, but when it comes to a specific beverage a new study says we have some of the worst in the nation.

“Americano, two pumps vanilla with oat milk please?”

Clever, a real estate data company, has released new research that puts Dallas in fifth place for the worst coffee in America. There are 4.6 coffee shops per 100,000 residents in Dallas with an average Yelp rating of 4.3 out of 5, according to the study.

4.3 out of 5 isn’t that bad it’s just not great!

The cost of a cup of coffee in the metroplex can be one of the factors for the low rating. A cappuccino in Dallas costs $5.39, the study mentioned. In Dallas, a cappuccino every weekday for a year costs 1.7% of the median household income.

The cheapest cappuccino is in Riverside, costing just $4.04. While San Jose has the most coffee shops, with 29.6 per 100,000 residents, the study revealed.

Portland was named the best coffee city, while Houston came in as the worst! You can view the full study here.