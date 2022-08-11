DALLAS (KDAF) — Office Space is a comedy movie that was released back in 1999. The film was shot in multiple Texas cities, including the DFW Metroplex and Austin.

If you ever watched the film, were you at any point thinking, ‘How much is it to lease that office space?’ Apparently, it’s a lot.

According to a new Premium Office Rents Around the World report from Point2, Dallas is one of the most expensive cities to lease office space in the country and the world.

The report says Dallas is the 10th priciest city for office space in the country, with premium offices leasing for $38 per square foot.

In comparison to the rest of the globe, Dallas ranked 32nd among the most expensive cities for office space, surpassing the major international cities like Seoul, South Korea; Istanbul, Turkey; or São Paulo, Brazil.

Here were the most expensive cities for office space in the world:

London, U.K. Tokyo, Japan Beijing, China Hong Kong Paris, France Manhattan, U.S. San Francisco, U.S. Singapore Bay Area, U.S. Toronto, Canada

For the full report, visit Point2.