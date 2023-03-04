DALLAS (KDAF) — Golfing continues to be one of the highest-growing sports in the world and now the PGA Tour has its first real competition with LIV Golf, however, casual golfers aren’t quite on that level.

So, casual players of this worldwide game will look to have golf getaways and if you’re looking to hit some insane putts, chip shots, and long drives, why not go to the top-rated golf course in Texas?

We checked out a report from Golf.com on the best golf courses in Texas for 2023!

The No. 1 golf course in the Lone Star State belongs to Dallas’ Trinity Forest! The Trinity Forest Golf Club’s vision with its course was to create more reason for golf championships back to Dallas and to create a special place where members and guests can form friendships and thoroughly enjoy the game of gold.

Here’s how they rank courses, “For GOLF’s course rankings lists, each panelist is provided a list of hundreds of courses and “buckets,” or groupings. If they believe the course to be among the best in its category (World, U.S. Value, etc.), they check the corresponding box to place it in a specific bucket. Panelists are also free to write in courses they felt should have been included on the ballot. Points were assigned to each bucket; to arrive at an average score for each course, we divide its aggregate score by the number of votes. From those point tallies, the courses are then ranked accordingly.”