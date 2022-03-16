DALLAS (KDAF) — “Dallas is back and it’s better than ever. Here’s how,” Mayor Eric Johnson said on Wednesday, as a new era has begun in Dallas.

Johnson shared that last week he introduced Bart Bevers, the city’s first-ever inspector general and welcomed him to Dallas City Hall before he hit the ground running.

According to a press release from Johnson, “The creation of the Office of the Inspector General was the centerpiece of the monumental ethics reforms that passed late last year. The reforms are game-changing. After years of corruption, suspicion, and a lack of clarity about the ethics code, this City Council has committed to instilling a culture of ethical excellence at Dallas City Hall. The inspector general will follow the facts to monitor, investigate, and prosecute potential ethics violations — a huge shift from the way the city has done business in the past.”

He adds that this move is to build trust between the public and the city government, “This hiring is a major step forward for building that trust and for protecting the public’s interests. It was terrific to make it official and to welcome the new inspector general. History has been made!”