DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of the most fun you can have in Dallas is at a Dallas Stars game. From the energy to the food to the spectacle that is hockey.

In celebration of the sport, WalletHub did a study looking at the best cities for hockey fans.

Officials ranked 72 cities in the nation based on 21 different metrics, including ticket prices, stadium capacity and performance level of each city’s teams.

Dallas placed in the top 20 cities on the list ranking in 17th place in the nation. Dallas earned high rankings for its high NHL attendance and its consumer-friendly ticket prices. Here’s how Dallas ranked in some of the study’s key metrics:

13 th – Performance Level of NHL Team

– Performance Level of NHL Team 20 th – NHL Stadium Capacity

– NHL Stadium Capacity 11 th – Number of NHL Stanley Cup Wins

– Number of NHL Stanley Cup Wins 11 th – NHL Team Franchise Value

– NHL Team Franchise Value 20th – NHL Fan Engagement

The top 10 cities are as follows:

Boston, MA Pittsburgh, PA Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO New York, NY Denver, CO Buffalo, NY Tampa, FL Newark, NJ Sunrise, FL

For the full report, visit WalletHub.