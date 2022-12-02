DALLAS (KDAF) — We do not have to wait too much longer until next year’s Dallas International Film Festival.

The official dates for the 2023 Dallas International Film Festival are April 28 to May 4.

“Over the years we’ve contributed more than $1 million in filmmaker awards, hosted more than 2,000 filmmakers, and screened over 2,200 films from more than 50 countries,” as their official website states.

Festival passes are now on sale for the following price points:

Star Plus Pass – $500 All DIFF 2023 Screenings Opening Night Films Opening Night Party Closing Night Films Closing Night Party DIFF-Sponsored Events for Star+ and Star Pass Holders Private Venues for Star Pass+ and Star Pass Holders

Star Pass – $250 All DIFF 2023 Screenings Opening Night Films Opening Night Party Closing Night Films Closing Night Party DIFF-Sponsored Events for Star+ and Star Pass Holders Private Venues for Star Pass+ and Star Pass Holders

Festival Pass – $200 All DIFF 2023 Screenings

Film Pass – $100 Students with a valid, current Student ID Seniors 65+ All DIFF 2023 Screenings



