DALLAS (KDAF) — The top international teams from the VEX IQ Challenge, VEX Robotics Competition and VEX U are coming to Dallas to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship on May 3-12.

This family-friendly competition is free and open to the public. Officials do ask that before entering the event, you check in with REC Foundation staff to be allowed access to the venue. Once you check-in, you are welcome to attend the ceremonies, watch matches and visit the teams in the pit area.

The event will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. To learn more, click here.