DALLAS (KDAF) — Do donuts make you go nuts? Are you itching to get your hands on a dozen glistening glazed or even some blueberry cake donuts? Well, what about cream-filled donuts?

Maybe turn your eyes to the menu at your favorite donut shop and get out of the box, that is if cream-filled donuts are out of the box for you. National Cream Filled Donut Day is celebrated on September 14 in the U.S.!

NationalToday says, “One of the most famous cream-filled donuts is the Boston Cream Donut, named for its resemblance to the Boston Cream Pie. This donut is a butter cake filled with rich vanilla flavored custard, deep-fried, and given a layer of chocolate glaze. Not only does it look appetizing, but the taste is just as good!”

DONUT Places Near Me has a list of the 15 best donut shops across the Lone Star State and North Texas, of course, was represented. “Explore bakeries to find the absolute best, must-have donuts & shops voted in the state of Texas,” the site says.

Hypnotic Donuts

Jarams Donuts

Mojo Donuts

