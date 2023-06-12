DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will be honoring Juneteenth by offering a day of free admission to the Museum for all guests on June 19.

Thanks to the generosity of Museum members — Peggy and Mark Zilbermann, and Susie and Larry Mondry, free admission and programming will be possible.

Museumgoers will be able to watch a free screening of the recent Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series program featuring Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth; Rising: The Hall of Negro Life in the Museum’s Cinemark Theater.

The next day June 20, hear from former NAACP Craft Kid Patricia Perez as she shares her first-hand account of her journey into Civil Rights activism. Presented in conjunction with the Candy Brown Holocaust and Human Rights Educator Series. That free event is available with registration here.

For more information on other events happening at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, make sure to check out their website here.