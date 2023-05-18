DALLAS (KDAF) — Indulge in a burger experience like no other! Haystack Burgers and Barley’s new location on Preston Road offers a lot of choices even for the pickiest of eaters.

“[We are] a fast casual restaurant, but we offer a full-service experience where we’ll give you a number, you will sit down at your table, we bring everything out here we have tossed napkins, we get drink refills … never frozen always fresh,” said Co-owner, Kevin Galvan.

From the tasty Haydog to their amazing Haystack salads, you can do no wrong on this menu! Whether you’re looking for a place to eat post-soccer game for celebration or simply a place everyone can find something they’ll love, Haystack is the place to be.

With multiple locations, this could easily become your family’s favorite weekend hangout! Check out the full menu and more here.