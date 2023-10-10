The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Coined “The biggest street party in Texas”, the Halloween Block Party in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood sounds like a party you don’t want to miss.

The event will feature contests, vendors, drinks and more. A night full of fright, lights and a whole lot of dancing under the full moon!

“Unleash the mystique of the supernatural at the annual Dallas Halloween Block Party. Join us for a night of enchantment and black magic that is open to those 18+. Those who are over 21 can enjoy spooky drinks in the enchanted realm. Experience a fantastic evening as live music sets the stage for an enchanting night,” their website read.

For more information on this Oct. 28 event, check out their website here.