DALLAS (KDAF) — Big Beautiful Harry Higgs, who is a resident of Dallas, is now going to be a brand ambassador for a North American indoor golf simulator entertainment concept.

The press release couldn’t describe Higgs any better, “X-Golf, the North American indoor golf simulator entertainment concept, today announces a partnership with Harry Higgs, the beloved PGA TOUR player, dad bod hype man and the common man’s favorite golfer.”

While he is currently residing in Dallas, Harry is a Kansas native and X-Golf will have him join Paige Spiranac and other golfers as an official ambassador for the brand.

“From a brand alignment perspective, the partnership with Harry is a perfect fit for X-Golf,” said Ryan D’Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. “He is a man of the people and our core guests love him. We look forward to a long lasting relationship, while making engaging content along the way.”

Higgs also had high praise for his new partner, “Their technology is the most accurate I’ve seen and the short game and putting are so realistic, it’s crazy. I’m excited to visit locations this year when I’m on the road.”

