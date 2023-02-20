DALLAS (KDAF) — As part of a huge Texas expansion, Big Chicken is coming to DFW this year.

A spokesperson with Big Chicken said it plans to open over 50 restaurants between Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

According to their website, BigChicken already has two stores in Houston and one in Austin.

But, they’ve said there’s talk about the food chain coming to Plano. You can get sandwiches, salads, sliders, and tenders from the restaurant.

Locals in Dallas will get to try Shaq’s signature Sammy, the Shaq attack, which features fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw, and spicy chipotle bbq sauce.